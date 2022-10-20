Very short Texan holidays for Mattia Binotto. Before returning to work on the Austin weekend, where Ferrari is called to a proud response to the awarding of the World Championship to Red Bull, the Maranello team principal allowed himself an evening of leisure watching from the front row in San Antonio-Charlotte , a basketball game Nba (the highest basketball league in the world).

The presence of Binotto, who repeatedly enjoyed playing with the ball in wedges on the Formula 1 weekends in Austin, did not bring luck to the home team. San Antonio, led by the iconic Gregg Popovich, lost 129-102 in his seasonal debut.

Mattia Binotto is not impressed with the Hornets Spurs game. #AustinGP pic.twitter.com/ZAvXqr9moK – Thomas Hart (@ThomasHartTV) October 20, 2022