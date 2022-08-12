Video of writer Salman Rushdie attacked in New York

A video of an attack on the writer Salman Rushdie during his lecture in New York has appeared on the Internet. The video has gone viral on social media, including Twitter-account of Foreign Affairs editor Geeta Mohan.

In the four-second footage, people can be seen running onto the stage towards the writer lying on the floor. The rest of the people in the room rise from their seats.

Earlier on Friday, August 12, it was reported that an unknown person attacked Rushdie during his speech. Eyewitnesses say that he hit the author with his fists or with a knife. The attacker was arrested. Nothing is known about the condition of the writer himself.

In 1988, Salman Rushdie released his fourth novel, The Satanic Verses, after which he received constant threats from Muslims. The British government took the writer under protection. In 2000 he moved to the USA.