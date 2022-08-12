Home page World

His book The Satanic Verses earned Salman Rushdie death threats. Now the world-famous author has been attacked on a stage in the United States.

Chautauqua – Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked on a stage in upstate New York. According to the AFP news agency, the police confirmed a knife attack on the spot, but initially did not provide any information on the identity of the victim.

The police and emergency services were called to the event venue in Chautauqua in western New York State, the police confirmed to the German Press Agency.

Because of his work The Satanic Verses (1988), Rushdie was once subjected to a fatwa calling for his death. Some Muslims felt their religious sensibilities were offended by the work. Iran’s revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued an Islamic legal opinion calling for the killing of Rushdie and everyone involved in distributing the book. A Japanese translator was later actually killed. Rushdie had to go into hiding and was given police protection.

Rushdie was born in the year of Indian independence in 1947 in the metropolis of Mumbai (then Bombay). He later studied history at King’s College, Cambridge. He had his breakthrough as an author with the book “Midnight’s Children” (“Midnight’s Children”), which won the prestigious Booker Prize in 1981. (sne/dpa)