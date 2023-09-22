Police patrols in Washington faced great difficulties in dealing with the overturning accident of the truck that was loaded with fish on Highway No. 5.

According to the UPI news agency, the truckload of fish spilled on the road, which confused motorists.

The Washington Transportation Authority said in a statement on social media that its crews will face a difficult task to remove all this chaos from the road.

To deal with the accident, the traffic police closed some lanes to clean the site, and stated in a statement that no one was injured.