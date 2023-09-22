Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinocoach of Inter Miami, highlighted this Friday that Leo Messiwho asked for a change due to injury in the last game for those in pink, knows when he should “stop” and how he has to dose his physical efforts.

“It seems to me that his experience means that he has the capacity, even within a game and with high heart rateto know when to stop, when to say enough, when to take precautions”, the coach explained to the media.

“It seems very prudent to me that at this point in his career he exercises it more than ever. It’s about, and I say this for everyone, we want to see Leo on the courts much more time and in that sense I have to help him “And it is good for me that he becomes aware that there are times when you have to stop, as he said, I think, after the game (Argentina) with Ecuador,” he added.

As expected, Martino confirmed that both Messi and Jordi Alba, who were substituted on Wednesday in the first half of the duel against Toronto (4-0 for Inter Miami), will not be in Sunday’s MLS away match against the Orlando City.

The Argentine has scored 37 goals in 49 final games. See also Juve, the economic plan to keep Vlahovic and Chiesa Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez – FR171643 AP

“Leo is dealing with the issue of his old scar. Jordi is suffering from muscle fatigue. And day by day we will evaluate it,” he said.

Asked how this “scar” affects the albiceleste’s number 10, Martino, acknowledging that he is not a doctor, suggested that it is a matter of discomfort rather than pain. “The scar bothers, I don’t know if it hurts. The truth is that I have no idea, that is perhaps something much more medical for me to give an explanation… But I do know that it is likely that those scars bother and do not allow , maybe even mentally, to be free to play a game,” he argued.

With the urgency of continuing to climb positions to reach the MLS playoff, this new edition of the Florida derby will take place just three days before Inter Miami faces a new final, since on Wednesday it will be played at home already. only the US Open Cup title against the Houston Dynamo.

In the league, Inter Miami is thirteenth in the East with 31 points after 28 games while DC United, which is ninth (the last place that gives access to the playoff), has 36 points after 30 games and this This weekend they will host the New York Red Bulls (fourteenth in the same conference) in their field. Including Sunday’s game, Inter Miami has six games left in the regular season.

Opposite Martino’s team will be an Orlando City led by the Uruguayan Facundo Torres and who is second in the East. The team coached by Colombian Óscar Pareja has already qualified for the MLS playoff and has four wins, one draw and one loss in its last six games. Inter Miami and Orlando City met in August in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup.

Messi’s team then won 3-1 in a more complicated match than the scoreboard reflected and after which Pareja charged at the referee, ensuring that the Argentine star should have been sent off.

EFE

More sports news