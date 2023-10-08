Hundreds of people of different nationalities were very close to the Gaza Strip when the Hamas attacks began; some people managed to capture the moment in which an air intervention occurs and the subsequent moments of panic.

According to information from EFE, a group of Israeli volunteers has managed recover at least 260 bodies of people who were there; However, some other videos show people who managed to escape alive and others who were taken hostage.

One of the survivors of the attack gave her testimony to CNN: “We didn’t even have anywhere to hide because we were in an open space. Everyone panicked and started taking their things,” she declared.

After running several kilometers through the desert, Gibly found a vehicle that took her to a safe place; However, as she moved forward, she saw the tragic scene left at the place where the festival was taking place.

“I have many friends who were lost in the woods for many hours and were shot as if it were a shooting range”he concluded his testimony.

Like this woman, there were hundreds of people who managed to escape alive from the Hamas attack and who are taking refuge in unknown parts of the country, with the help of social networks, some have published videos showing that they are fine.

Thanks to these videos, some people have gone out to look for their relatives, according to an anonymous testimony to EFE, there are many who have a life expectancy thanks to these videos.

“I came to rescue my daughter, she is kidnapped in Gaza. I saw a TikTok where she appears surrounded by terrorists,” a father told the aforementioned media.

However, there are many others who live in the uncertainty of not finding their relatives, since many were taken hostage by Hamas and others have an unknown whereabouts, among them, two young people of Colombian origin, whose families hope that they will communicate. .​

