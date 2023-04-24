Some days ago Romina Marcosconfessed that she was fed up with seeing María León in all of Alejandro Gou’s plays, as she assures that there is much more talent to see the same artist whom she says she loves very much, which is why tremendous controversy arose over her statements. .

As expected, the media asked María León what she thought of the recent statements made by Niurka’s daughter and in a very elegant way he answeredcausing even more controversy, since she has never been a woman of scandals.

“If I stop paying attention to the things that make me grow and use that energy to discredit someone who is doing cool things, then it will make it more difficult for me to achieve what I want, because I don’t know what it is. I have seen the vision of that comment because I think Romi is very talented”, commented the former singer of Playa Limbo.

Another of the things for which said Mexican singer is very loved, is because she always tries to answer the press politely, in addition, she has never had an air of grandeur, contrary to other artists in the show business.

“María has worked a lot to be in the place she is. She does not have famous parents, but she does have a lot of talent that she combines with work and responsibility”, “Very good for María León. She has made an effort and has the talent, one also got fed up to see Emilio in all of Juan Osorio’s novels and he didn’t say anything there,” the networks write.