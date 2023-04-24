Game Freak has announced a new event Raid Teracristal Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which will take place in a few days. This time the protagonist will be Inteleonthe final evolution of Sobble, the water starter from eighth generation games.

Specifically this raid will be available from 02:00 Italian on 28 April until 01:59 on 1 May 2023. If you fail to take part, don’t worry, the event will be repeated between May 5th and 7th.

Inteleon will appear in seven-star raids and as usual will have the Emblem of the Absolute Force. It is a unique specimen that owns the Ice therapy. It is also a unique specimen: this means that you can only catch one specimen per game. On the other hand, once added to the collection, you can continue to participate in raids with this Pokémon to help other players and get your hands on rewards. Considering that Inteleon and its previous evolutionary forms do not appear in the wild in the Paldea region, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

We remind you that to participate in these limited-time Pokémon Scarlet and Violet events, you will need to connect your Nintendo Switch to the Internet and download the latest News from the Poképortalfrom the pause menu. Also note that a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to play with other players.