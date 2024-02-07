You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Machado went out to march this Tuesday.
Several Machado supporters were injured during the confrontation.
Alleged supporters of Chavismo attacked María Corina Machado and several assistants to a campaign event held by the opposition in Charallave, Miranda state, on the outskirts of Caracas.
(Also read: Venezuela: opposition would already have a replacement for Machado and the US would agree)Local media report that the attackers tried to violently break into the premises where Machado was holding a meeting with social and political activists and caused damage to the fence of the place.
According to We Monitor, furthermore, They threw blunt objects that caused injuries to some of the opposition leader's followers, who was able to leave the scene unharmed, although the glass of her vehicle was damaged.
After the attack, Machado launched an international alert and said that “The only way Maduro intends to participate in an election is 'the hard way'.”
ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN
TIME
CARACAS
