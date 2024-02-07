The future of Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super It has been a topic of discussion for a long time. Although the anime came to an end several years ago, the manga continues to give us new and interesting stories, which take these two Saiyans to new territories. Thus, Everything seems to indicate that the end of their journey will make them the most powerful beings in the universe.

Although at the moment we don't know how it will end Dragon Ball Super, the most recent chapter of the manga gives us an idea of ​​the kind of ending that awaits Goku and Vegeta. Although this episode was focused on being an epilogue for the Super Hero arc, we also got to see the training of the Saiyans with Beerus and Whis, and It is here where the God of Destruction proposes to Kakarot to take his place.

While this offer may take more than one by surprise, Goku quickly rejects this opportunity. However, there is someone who could very well become the next God of Destruction, and it's about Vegeta. The Prince of the Saiyans has already trained alongside Beerus, and his Ultra Ego transformation can be seen as a technique that goes hand in hand with the intentions and power that someone like Beerus could seek in his successor.

For its part, during the Moro arc we saw Goku training alongside the Angels, and his Ultra Instinct transformation is a skill that makes use of all the characteristics that define these beings. While the two Saiyans might have their own goals in life, it is more than clear that Beerus and Whis see this pair as their successorswhich would explain all the training from him that they have received in the last few arcs.

However, there is still a long way to go for that to happen. Let us remember that there is still the danger that Black Frieza represents. Along with this, we know that the end of Dragon Ball Z It's canon, so it won't be long before Goku starts training Uub. In this way, it is clear that Beerus and Whis' plans are far from becoming a reality. On related topics, you can learn more about Gohan's new transformation here. Likewise, author of Death note will collaborate with Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball Super has the potential to be one of the best Dragon Ball stories. Even when the time comes to see Goku leave with Uub, nothing stops Toyotaro and Akira Toriyama from starting a new chapter in the lives of all these characters.

