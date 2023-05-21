Video: Manchester City and the celebration of the title, a true madness

Manchester City defeated 1-0 at Chelseain a match on date 37 of the Premier league and celebrated the title that he had already achieved the previous Saturday and without playing.

Manchester City has 88 points in the standings against Arsenal’s 81 and with only one date to go.

People went crazy, celebrated on the field and around the stadium. (Einer Rubio is the revelation of the Giro d’Italia, another spectacular stage)

(Videos: terrible images of the tragedy in the El Salvador stadium, dead and injured)

The madness

The goal of the Argentine Julian Alvarez, at minute 12 of the first half, it was only the beginning of a long celebration.

And once the central judge terminated the commitment, the people invaded the field and went crazy.

Alors that Manchester City should receive the trophy of champion d’Angleterre sur la pelouse, the supporters Citizens ont envahi the pelouse de l’Etihad Stadium. 🤯🎉💙pic.twitter.com/bHabo2wHBO — MEDIA SPORT INFO (@Mediasportinfo) May 21, 2023

City, who will play against him Inter Milan Champions League final, He secured his first goal of the 2022-2023 season.

(Piqué and Clara Chía: Ibai and ‘Kun’ reveal shocking details about the relationship)