Sunday, May 21, 2023
Video: Manchester City and the celebration of the title, a true madness

May 21, 2023
Video: Manchester City and the celebration of the title, a true madness


Manchester City

Manchester City

Manchester City

They beat Chelsea 1-0 and the people exploded with joy.

Manchester City defeated 1-0 at Chelseain a match on date 37 of the Premier league and celebrated the title that he had already achieved the previous Saturday and without playing.

Manchester City has 88 points in the standings against Arsenal’s 81 and with only one date to go.

People went crazy, celebrated on the field and around the stadium. (Einer Rubio is the revelation of the Giro d’Italia, another spectacular stage)
The madness

The goal of the Argentine Julian Alvarez, at minute 12 of the first half, it was only the beginning of a long celebration.

And once the central judge terminated the commitment, the people invaded the field and went crazy.

City, who will play against him Inter Milan Champions League final, He secured his first goal of the 2022-2023 season.
