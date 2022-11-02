Former President Alvaro Uribe traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to participate in the 12th ABECEB Forum. However, what caught the attention of netizens was an argument he had with a citizen in the middle of the airport.

The 12th ABECEB Forum is an event that brings together some former presidents and the greatest exponents of the business world to share their positions regarding “the new geopolitics, the factors of competitiveness, the fragilities, the resilience and the coexistence of old problems with the challenges of innovation”, as explained in their official account.

Uribe was invited to said forum, for this reason, he was in Argentina. There a man confronted him and began to make strong accusations against him.

The video, which was shared on social networks, has more than 100,000 views and thousands of reactions.

What happened?

According to the pictures, a man who was in the place began to yell at the politician.

“Paramilitary, murderer, shame, drug trafficker, you have to be in jail,” was what was heard in the video.

Alvaro Uribe, for his part, replied: “Slanderer, liar” as he left the place.

And although he was seen to be very upset, the former president has not commented on the incident he experienced in Buenos Aires.

