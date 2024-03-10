Luisa Blancothe gymnast born in USA, but of Colombian parents, he continues to surprise in his participation with the team of the University of Alabama.

Blanco achieved a perfect score in the vault in a competition that is part of his last year with that American university.

The jump

The athlete secured her place for the Olpi Games, 2024 peaks in the past Santiago Pan American Games.

That time, Blanco achieved his goal in the all-event competition in which he finished in seventh place, a place that helped him get his place in Paris.

He did it with a score of 50,099, after marks 13,633, in the vault; 11,700, in parallel bars; 12,200, on the balance beam, and 12,566, on the floor.