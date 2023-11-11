A lion escaped from a circus in the Italian city of Ladispoli and unleashed fear among the neighbors, who recorded it walking through the streets, although the authorities have already located him and are now trying to capture him.

The mayor of the town, Alessandro Grando, asked on social networks for “maximum attention” to the neighbors and to avoid leaving the house until he is captured.

The animal had escaped from a circus this afternoon and had been seen walking between the houses on Viale Mediterráneo, in the center of this city, on the Roman coast, in the Lazio region.

Some neighbors actually recorded it with their mobile phones from the windows of their houses.

🇮🇹🦁 | Authorities are still in a special operation after a lion escaped from a circus in Ladispoli, Italy. Residents are asked not to leave their homes. pic.twitter.com/byAKqCI5FC — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) November 11, 2023

The councilor explained that he was immediately located in a nearby stream and the circus staff is trying to recover him with the help of the Law Enforcement Forces.

The mayor responded to those who criticized him for the presence of a circus with this type of animals in the city by explaining that he has not hired it, but rather that it arrived autonomously.

