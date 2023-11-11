You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Leon Italy
The mayor asked the neighbors to avoid leaving the house until he is captured.
A lion escaped from a circus in the Italian city of Ladispoli and unleashed fear among the neighbors, who recorded it walking through the streets, although the authorities have already located him and are now trying to capture him.
The mayor of the town, Alessandro Grando, asked on social networks for “maximum attention” to the neighbors and to avoid leaving the house until he is captured.
(Also: Thousands of people protest in European cities to call for a ceasefire in Gaza).
The animal had escaped from a circus this afternoon and had been seen walking between the houses on Viale Mediterráneo, in the center of this city, on the Roman coast, in the Lazio region.
Some neighbors actually recorded it with their mobile phones from the windows of their houses.
(Keep reading: Iceland declares emergency after series of earthquakes and warns of volcano eruption).
🇮🇹🦁 | Authorities are still in a special operation after a lion escaped from a circus in Ladispoli, Italy.
Residents are asked not to leave their homes. pic.twitter.com/byAKqCI5FC
— World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) November 11, 2023
The councilor explained that he was immediately located in a nearby stream and the circus staff is trying to recover him with the help of the Law Enforcement Forces.
The mayor responded to those who criticized him for the presence of a circus with this type of animals in the city by explaining that he has not hired it, but rather that it arrived autonomously.
More news:
President of Portugal announces early elections for March 10, 2024
Founder of the Spanish party Vox accuses Iran of attacking him in Madrid
How did Colombia do in its human rights review at the UN?
