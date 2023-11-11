The Dubai Tram has transported about 52 million passengers since its launch in 2014, firmly establishing its position as an integral part of the public transportation system in the Emirate of Dubai. The authority attributed the increased demand for using the tram to the implementation of improvements to its intersections and improving operational efficiency to make transportation on board more efficient and reliable, which led to attracting residents and tourists to using it as a safe means. The Dubai Tram has covered a distance of 5.3 million kilometers since its inauguration, during the past nine years. This announcement comes as Dubai Tram celebrates the ninth anniversary of its launch in 2014, which reflects the exceptional operational efficiency of the system, strict adherence to service schedules and high safety standards. This achievement comes to enhance the smooth transportation of passengers to their destinations, which contributes to improving the passenger experience and increasing their satisfaction rates. The authority announced that the tram journey time had been improved by two minutes, through rescheduling and modification of the trip timing system and commitment to its accuracy. The tram route covers 11 stations, passing in 42 minutes, starting from Al Sufouh Station to Jumeirah Lakes Towers Station, which extends along Al Sufouh Road, and passes through the emirate’s most important tourist and economic landmarks, including Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Media City. GBR and Dubai Marina.

The Authority stated that the “Dubai Tram” is the first “tram” in the world whose station platforms were equipped with automatic protection doors, to provide the greatest amount of comfort, safety and security, and it is the first “tram” outside Europe that operates with a ground feeding system for electrical energy, without the need for overhead electrical wires. To supply it with electrical energy, it is the first “tram” in the world to have air-conditioned stations for passengers. Operations are monitored through the control center, by monitoring the movement of the tram and the performance of its drivers, ensuring the efficiency of the systems supporting the operations, such as power systems and traffic signals at the intersections it passes along its route, controlling the timing of its vehicles, and monitoring security and safety cameras. This allows quick response to technical matters related to the tram.