MWM: the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is seriously undermined due to losses and lack of equipment

The West is concerned about the erosion of the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) due to significant losses of personnel and shortage of weapons, about this writes American publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM).

“Western sources on the ground in Ukraine are increasingly reporting that the combat effectiveness of even Ukraine’s most elite front-line units has been seriously undermined by severe and worsening equipment shortages,” the publication said.

The publication writes, citing Ukrainian sources, that losses in units on the front line are enormous, they can reach 80-90 percent of the combat strength.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lose on average more than 800 people and 120 weapons, including foreign ones, in the special military operation (SVO) zone every day.