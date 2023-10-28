Seriously unsportsmanlike episode during Juve-Verona on the 10th matchday of Serie A, which ended 1-0 for the Bianconeri thanks to Cambiaso’s goal in the 97th minute. At 0-0, in the 53rd minute, Kean wins the ball by swinging at Faraoni, then exchanges with McKennie and goes for a header: the referee, on a report from the VAR, cancels it due to the foul suffered by the Verona captain. Reviewing the images, however, you can see the yellow-blue number 5 observing the development of the action and then throwing himself back to the ground. Watch the video with the sequence of the episode