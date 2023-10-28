IAEA: after the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attack, the radiation level at the Kursk NPP did not exceed the norm

Specialists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are aware of Russian reports about drones in the area of ​​the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). The agency noted that the radiation level at the nuclear power plant site does not exceed established standards.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said after the incident that the nuclear safety situation “remains potentially dangerous not only at the Zaporozhye NPP.” According to him, IAEA specialists will continue to do everything to help prevent a nuclear accident during a military conflict.

Western components were found in the drones that attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant

The attack by three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Kursk nuclear power plant was carefully planned, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Yuri Shvytkin is convinced. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about the US participation in this attack.

“I am convinced that this was done with the permission and sanction of the United States. We call on all countries of the world community to pay attention to this and condemn not only Ukraine, but also their “masters” in the person of the United States and the NATO countries. Because it could lead to a nuclear disaster,” the parliamentarian said.

Ukraine could not help but realize the disastrous and unpredictable consequences this could lead to Yuri ShvytkinState Duma deputy

Shvytkin promised that Russia would take appropriate measures against this attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). At the same time, he clarified that we are not talking about a similar attack on any nuclear facilities.

The drones that tried to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant were stuffed with S-4 explosives with destructive elements. According to the Telegram channel Shot, three briquettes of five-kilogram foreign-made plastic were found at the site of the drone crash. The drones shot down in the satellite town of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Kurchatov, were hand-made; their wingspan was 2.5 meters. One of the drones recorded the attack on cameras, but it was disabled.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, also indicated that the drones that attacked the station used components supplied to Kyiv by Western countries.

This is not the first time that the Kursk NPP has become a target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

On Thursday, October 26, the Russian air defense system stopped an attack by three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kursk nuclear power plant. As specified, there was no damage or casualties as a result of the attack. The attack did not affect the operation of the station. The radiation background at the nuclear power plant and near it is normal at the level of natural values.

It later turned out that one of the drones crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse, damaging its walls. The other two fell on the station’s administrative building complex.

Ukraine has repeatedly tried to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant. So, in July, a homemade drone, which was moving on jet propulsion, exploded in Kurchatov not far from the nuclear power plant, its debris fell on a residential building.