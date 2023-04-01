Manchester City and Liverpool have starred in one of the great duels of the day, in the match corresponding to the 29th day of the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s team came to this match with the more than notable loss of their scorer Erling Haaland, but Julián Álvarez has managed to ensure that City does not miss the Norwegian too much.
The red team took the lead at the Etihad Stadium through Mohamed Salah after fifteen minutes of the game, but their joy did not last long. 10 minutes later, Julián Álvarez capped off a wonderful play by City and sent the ball into the back of Alisson’s goal to equalize.
The Argentine striker hasn’t seen the goal in the citizen shirt since he scored a brace against Burnley on March 18 in the FA Cup quarterfinals.
Julián Álvarez has played 21 games in his first season with Manchester City in the Premier where he has already scored 6 goals. Adding up all the competitions, the Argentine forward has participated in 34 games, scored 12 goals and has distributed 4 assists.
|
COMPETITION
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
premier league
|
twenty-one
|
6
|
0
|
Champions League
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
FA Cup
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
EFL Cup
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
Community Shield
|
1
|
1
|
0
