Russia assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council from today. “It’s not just a shame, it’s another symbolic defeat of the rules-based system of international relations,” said Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidency.

The Kremlin said yesterday it intends to “exercise all its rights” in the role Moscow last played in February 2022, just as it launched its invasion of Ukraine. The United States has urged Russia to “behave in a professional manner”, stressing that there is no way it can prevent Moscow from assuming the presidency.

In his post, Yermak also refers to Iran, which celebrates its national day today: “It is very significant that on the day of another terrorist state, Iran, Russia starts chairing the Security Council of the ‘UN”.