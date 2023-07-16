the danish Jonas Vingegaard, which consolidated its leadership in the Tour de France After the first Alpine stage, he described the battle he is having with the Slovenian as a “combat of leaders” Tadej Pogacar and he was satisfied for having increased the income in the general classification by one second.

“It’s been a great fight, we’re both doing our best, it’s a real fight for leaders and in that fight I’ve added one more second,” said the Jumbo leader.

Vingegaard did not let go of Pogacar, who attacked on the ascent to Joux Plane, the last port of the day, and in the end managed to catch him and tackle him in the final stretch, for which he added 8 bonus seconds, compared to 3 for the Slovenian.

“I preferred to go up at my pace, I didn’t want to go into the reserve and put myself in difficulty. Fortunately I was able to catch him,” said the Dane, who was third at the finish line behind the Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez, winner of the day, and Pogacar.

“I tried to attack one last time, with the last bit of strength I had left, but the bikes couldn’t get away. It was like throwing a cartridge into the water. That’s how it is, we’ll try again”, commented the Slovenian.

The rider acknowledged that he had sought the 8-second bonus that was at the top of Joux Plane and that his goal was also to win the stage to add more extra seconds. But he did not get one thing or the other, because Vingegaard surpassed him at the top and the Spanish carlos rodriguez In the goal.

“It has been a good day, the bonuses would have been formidable, or winning the stage, but if I take stock, I felt good, there are positive things. The team has been very strong. We can have confidence for the future, I am convinced that this

Tour is going to be very tight”, he commented.

This is how the two runners looked next to their respective families, once the day was over.

