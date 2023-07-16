The final gala of Mister Supranational 2023 It was held on July 15 in Poland. Representatives from different countries shone on the catwalk of the contest to try to take first place. Stefano Bermellón, Peruvian candidate, dazzled those present from the beginning; However, he could not get ahead of his strong rivals such as Mexico, Brazil, among others. Prior to his participation, the national model was more than happy with what he has achieved throughout his entire participation.

YOU CAN SEE: ➤ Valeria Flórez in Miss Supranational: the Peruvian did not win the contest and was in the Top 12

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNzktU8pbp4

How was the participation of Stefano Bermellón?

On the afternoon of July 15, the final of the Mister Supranational 2023 takes place, a beauty contest in which candidates from different countries compete for the winning position. Stefano Vermilion He came all the way to Poland to represent the country in the said pageant and was seen modeling on the huge catwalk.

Despite the fact that his charisma and impeccable walk surprised more than one of those present, the young model failed to qualify for the round of the 20 best and was eliminated in the first stage. In this way, he concluded his participation in the long-awaited competition.

YOU CAN SEE: Valeria Flórez: what is your height and how many languages ​​do you speak?

What did Stefano Bermellón say before the contest?

Through social networks, Stefano Bermellón took a few minutes to address all the people who have been with him during his preparation process. The young man said he was very excited to be part of the Mister Supranational 2023 and asked that they continue to encourage the country in the international contest.

“I am already with the little boy from Mister Supranational Peru, very proud. I want to thank everyone for supporting me, those beautiful people who live in my country, they are the best. To the Peruvians and foreign people who have helped me, I send a huge kiss for all the good vibes. Send your good vibes because Peru must be on top. Come on!”, he expressed in his Instagram stories.

#Mister #Supranational #Stefano #Bermellón #Peru #dazzled #contest #win