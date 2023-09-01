The Colombian James Rodriguez he kicked a penalty and the sao paulo was removed by the LDU of Quito in the quarterfinals of the South American Cup.

Rodríguez started as a substitute in the match, in the second leg of the Copa Suramericana quarterfinals.

(Nelson Abadía breaks his silence after leaving the National Team: “I did not negotiate discipline”)

(What are the 5 ‘sticks’ of Lorenzo’s Colombian National Team call-up?)

From hero to villain

The Colombian entered at minute 66 and changed the face of the club with his passes and centers, which brought danger.

And in the 28th minute of the second half, the man from Cucuta sent the corner kick that the Ecuadorian took advantage of. robert grove to put the Brazilian club on top.

The 1-0 gave the Colombian club the option of going to settle the passage to the semifinals from penalty kicks, but James missed the charge.

Liga, which won 2-1 in Quito last week, will fight for a place in the final with Defense and Justice, who eliminated the surprising Botafogo (3-2 overall), leader of the Brazilian championship, on Wednesday in Argentina.

The King of Cups of Ecuador, led by the Argentine Luis Zubeldía, controlled the match at the stadium Morumbi until he was left with ten men due to the expulsion of his ’10’, alexander alvaradojust started the second half (49).

Led by Dorival Junior, the tricolor from São Paulo prevailed from then on and sent the series to penalties thanks to a header from Ecuadorian defender Robert Arboleda (77), from a corner kick taken by Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez. But James missed his shot from the white point, where the Ecuadorians were infallible.