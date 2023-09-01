Carlos Andrés Pérez, twice president of Venezuela, offers his “full support” to one of the opposition’s internal election candidates: It is a video made with artificial intelligence, since the former president died in 2010.

The Democratic Action (AD, Social Democratic) party, to which Pérez belonged, released the video that went viral on social networks, a spokeswoman for the organization told AFP on Thursday.

AD, one of the parties with the longest tradition in Venezuelan politics, nominated former parliamentarian Carlos Prosperi for the primaries. “24 years ago I warned about the dark future that we would have to live if those who govern us today came to power,” says the animation of Pérez, in a dark suit and yellow tie, and sitting at a desk. He only moves his mouth.

“After so many years of fighting to recover democracy, today we finally have the great opportunity for change, renewal and triumph,” continues the one-minute speech.

⚪️ Former President Carlos Andrés Pérez through AI invites Venezuelans to vote for Carlos Prosperi in the opposition primaries. 🗣️ “I express my full support for Carlos Prosperi”.#Primaries2023 pic.twitter.com/ABPccaOnA9 — (@polianalitica) August 30, 2023

“In the coming months, the person who should have the best conditions to be president of Venezuela will be chosen. For this reason, I express my full support for Carlos Prosperi. Walk with him, talented, intelligent young man and good friend.”

Prosperi, who was a parliamentary deputy and AD organization secretary, has 4.7% of voting intentions in the opposition primaries scheduled for October 22, according to an early August survey by ORC Consultores.

And although she is far behind the favorite María Corina Machado (41.42%), He has no prohibition like her from holding public office.

The video “came out of the communications team, initially as a social media campaign to be disseminated by the party structure to position the #CAPconProsperi label,” the spokesperson explained without specifying production details.

Pérez -who used to be identified by his initials CAP- ruled Venezuela between 1974 and 1979, and for the second time between 1989 and 1993, when he was removed from his position due to a trial against him for corruption. Back then, AD turned its back on him and expelled him from their ranks.

The first, on February 4, 1992, was led by the then unknown military man Hugo Chávez, who would win the elections almost seven years later and would remain in power until his death in 2013.

Another poll in June 2023 shows Pérez defeating Chávez (41.6% – 28.9%) in an imaginary choice scenario if both were alive.

In fact, one humorous account lampooned that the AI ​​CAP already surpassed Prosperi in popularity and is now AD’s newest candidate.

