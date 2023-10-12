Thursday, October 12, 2023
Video | Israel stopped the Hamas fighters who attacked the field with a stolen van

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 12, 2023
in World Europe
Video | Israel stopped the Hamas fighters who attacked the field with a stolen van

The van left in the field contains miscellaneous items, shell casings and a box of vodka bottles.

of Israel army soldiers presented to HS reporter on Thursday Petteri Tuohinen and the photographer To Sami Kero a van with bloodstains and bullet holes.

The soldiers told Tuohinen and Kero that the Hamas fighters used the car after the Re’im massacre, intending to attack further. The Israeli army stopped them.

Hamas fighters attacked on Saturday to a music festival in Re´im and killed around 260 people by brutally shooting indiscriminately and execution style. In addition, several people were taken hostage.

Israelis according to the soldiers, Hamas fighters had stolen a van from Rei’mi. The car and its contents can therefore belong to, for example, a festival visitor.

The van has shells, miscellaneous stuff and a cardboard box of vodka bottles, Tuohinen says. Surprisingly, there is also an unopened bloody bottle of Finlandia vodka near the car.

In addition to the van, a car with camping equipment and a field suit has been left in the field.

See also  History Londonderry in Northern Ireland commemorated the shocking bloody Sunday of exactly 50 years ago: “We have come a long way since that day of horror”

Bullet holes were visible all over the car. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

There were still ammunition and shell casings from Hamas fighters in the car. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

Examined cars are marked with a check mark. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

There were traces of blood inside the car. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

Israeli soldiers moved the vehicles out of the field. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

A bloody bottle of Finlandia vodka was found next to the car. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

