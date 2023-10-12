Video | Israel stopped the Hamas fighters who attacked the field with a stolen van

The van left in the field contains miscellaneous items, shell casings and a box of vodka bottles.
of Israel army soldiers presented to HS reporter on Thursday Petteri Tuohinen and the photographer To Sami Kero a van with bloodstains and bullet holes.
The soldiers told Tuohinen and Kero that the Hamas fighters used the car after the Re’im massacre, intending to attack further. The Israeli army stopped them.
Hamas fighters attacked on Saturday to a music festival in Re´im and killed around 260 people by brutally shooting indiscriminately and execution style. In addition, several people were taken hostage.
Israelis according to the soldiers, Hamas fighters had stolen a van from Rei’mi. The car and its contents can therefore belong to, for example, a festival visitor.
The van has shells, miscellaneous stuff and a cardboard box of vodka bottles, Tuohinen says. Surprisingly, there is also an unopened bloody bottle of Finlandia vodka near the car.
In addition to the van, a car with camping equipment and a field suit has been left in the field.
