Stoner-Nolan: the love story continues

While MotoGP awaits the opening of the weekend for the Indonesian Grand Prix, one of its legends has become even closer to the charm of a company like Nolanknown throughout the world for the creation of helmets for competitions and beyond. Casey Stonerwho throughout his career has protected his head with the cutting-edge products of the Brembate di Sopra (BG) company, was appointed by the CEO and Executive Manager of the latter, Enrico Pellegrinoas new brand ambassador. The news was made official by Pellegrino himself during the press conference organized by Nolan at his headquarters, at which he was also present FormulaPassion and during which the new features for 2024 were also presented: “It’s a very interesting story that it dates back to my first contacts with Alberto Puig in the Spanish championship – Stoner said in a video conference – as you know, Nolan had excellent relationships with him, and everything started from there, in the same period in which I also chose the number 27. I respect Alberto a lot because he gave me, like others, the opportunity to grow, and with him the relationship with Nolan also began, who took me into the MotoGP the following year. Thanks to this partnership we grew together until we won the world title, which was a fantastic result for both of us. In my early years I had some problems with some of the products we were using, but Nolan was always the first to get to work solving certain challenges, and it was a wonderful way to be able to work with this group and see how problems could be solved. problems very quickly.”

The importance of Made in Italy

Nolan is therefore known for its helmets, used by several pilots in major international competitions and produced entirely in Italy. An aspect, the latter, which plays a decisive role according to Stoner: “I think that It is an advantage that Nolan products are all made and tested in Italy – he continued – also because I always noticed how he was able to respond very quickly to our requests and under any conditions. Most of the races were in Europe, e.g all changes or improvements occurred very quickly. When I first joined Nolan I would never have thought that it would turn out to be the best brand on the track, but in a short space of time it has gone from one of the least considered to the most desired of all, also because there have always been big updates from the smallest to the major components: from the helmet itself to the comfort, not to mention all the various elements put together. In MotoGP there are many critical aspects regarding helmets, such as the air that reaches you quickly, andn Nolan I have always had many guarantees on the subject of safety. I have had accidents in which I suffered injuries to various parts of the body, but I have never had consequences to the head, and this demonstrates the quality of the helmets.”

The toughest challenge

But what, according to Stoner, was the most difficult element regarding the world of competitions in terms of driving and safety? “I believe that one of the most complex aspects to achieve has always been that of find a balance between security and functionalityin any area – he added – you always try to feel comfortable in the saddle to be able to move as best you can, but obviously you can’t achieve perfection, and this also applies to helmets. There’s always something that needs to be sacrificed, but in Nolan I’ve always found the right balance. There are apparently simple elements to see, but in reality difficult to deal with such as wet or hot conditions, in which the visor can even fog up, but at Nolan we have always been very proud of how we resolved problems without them recurring on other occasions, also having a step ahead of the competition.”

The origins of #27

Like other riders, Stoner became famous for his #27, as well as for the design of his helmet, still one of the best-selling worldwide: “It is very exciting for me to know that the replica of my helmet is still one of the best sellers – he concluded – it can be anywhere in the world, and it is a privilege even so many years after my retirement. I had a good fan base and I’m really happy with that. When I started racing, in Australia there were three numbers available to use, and when I came to Europe the situation was very similar, so when I competed in the English championship I chose 66. In Spain, with the Telefonica Movistar team, you had to accept the number you were given, and fortunately I was assigned the 27th, all while Puig gave me the opportunity to demonstrate my talent, just like in the MotoGP. Even in that case I chose 27, because it was the number that was given to me when I had the opportunity to race and as a sign of respect for what Puig had done for me, as did other riders with whom I raced. and who also kept the same number, as in the case of Pedrosa with 26. Nolan was the brand with which it all began, and it was the first sponsor with which I then took part in several races in the following years . Before Nolan I had experienced difficult years, but thanks to his support I was able to continue thanks to a good budget which also allowed me to travel. Nolan has always been the helmet for me, while the X-Lite has been the model. I’ve always had a soft spot for Nolan, the same brand that Puig had as well as Carlos Checa.”