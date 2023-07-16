Hours ago, 3 Israeli settlers were injured, in a shooting attack carried out by a Palestinian, targeting a car in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army stated that “a shooting attack took place at the Tekoa junction,” saying that it resulted in the direct wounding of a man, and “two women” with shrapnel.

The army confirmed that its members are combing the place, searching for the perpetrator of the attack.

The army said, “The forces are arresting, under intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, the saboteur suspected of carrying out the sabotage shooting near Bethlehem earlier Sunday.”

Sources revealed that the accused was arrested near the Tuqu’ settlement while he was holed up in a mosque there.

The Israeli authorities had stated that the victims of the operation included two girls, confirming that the attacker had fled.