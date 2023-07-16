His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offers condolences on the death of the late Amna Salem Al Falasi, the mother of His Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council. Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office.

Upon his arrival at the condolence council in Dubai today, His Highness was received by His Excellency Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ali Ghanem Al-Marri and the sons of the deceased Muhammad, Ahmed, Khaled and Salem Ghanem Al-Marri, where His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty May the Almighty bless her with the abundance of His mercy, and dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.