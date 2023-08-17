An advertising campaign will publicize the benefits of rural tourism in the western zone through promotional and dissemination actions. To do this, the City Council has created 50 micro-documentaries, between 30 seconds and one minute long, with subtitles both in Spanish, to promote accessibility, and in English.

The elements documented and described in audiovisual works range from the Isla Plana, Tallante, Santa Bárbara, Agua de Perín, Agua de Galifa and Cuestas del Cedacero trails to the La Aljorra greenway, the El Portús trail and various ethnographic elements. All united in a promotional video that invites you to tour the rural area of ​​Cartagena and in micro-videos for social networks about each rural treasure.

As for the outstanding ethnographic elements, some of them are the Rambla del Cañar hydraulic mill, the horse cave, the Cañar fountain, the blood wheel in Rambla del Cañar, the hermitage of San Antonio de Padua, the Tallante mills , the Las Cutandas area, the La Corona mill, the Los Ingleses house, the Castillitos battery, the Santa Elena tower and the La Azohía trap.

Under the name ‘Rural Treasures of Cartagena’, the campaign has funds from the Campoder Participatory Local Development Strategy.