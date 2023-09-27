Five goals in five games complete the best league start of his career. Alvaro

Moratathe MVP of the last derby against Real Madrid, straight to the top of the ranking of top scorers this season, at the level of Jude Bellingham and Robert Lewandowski with one game less, with the best scoring average per 90 minutes and within the ‘top’ five in that sense in the major European leagues.

Two headers, one in the 4th minute and another 32 seconds into the second half, increased the numbers and the importance of the Madrid attacker in the staging of this season.

The great detail

He already scored a goal in the 3-1 at the beginning of the League against Granada and another two in the 0-7 with which they beat Rayo, then as a substitute in the competition for a place in the Diego Simeone between him and Memphis Depay.



“I need to feel important. Now, this year I feel more important than other years here. We hope that we continue winning, because I really want to win a title with the Atleti shirt,” he expressed minutes after the victory against Real Madrid in statements to ‘Dazn’, after signing his 21st double, his sixth with the red and white club, with which he has already scored 42 goals in 112 duels in all competitions. And why does it feel more important?

“Maybe I’m also older. I have more maturity. Likewise, my teammates see me in a different way. I have lived more experiences in previous years and in the end I am a person and it affects me. I have arrived here, to a club like Atleti , that whoever knows me knows what I have thought throughout my life. I notice more and more the support of the Atleti people, they know me more and more as a person and that helps me do my job better,” he explained.

Good detail

Morata was leaving in his car and was approached by several fans, including a child, who asked him to sign a billboard and the shirt he was wearing.

The player took the initiative, took an Atlético de Madrid shirt out of his backpack, signed it and gave it to him.

The boy happily went to look for his father in tears.

