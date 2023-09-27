In a new interview with the Financial Times, the CEO of Ubisoft Yves Guillemot revealed his beliefs on the cloud gaming. Guillemot says the transition to streaming “will take time. But when will take offit will happen very quickly.” Guillemot later said that this belief is why Ubisoft agreed to a recent deal with Microsoft for Activision’s streaming rights.

“We firmly believe that in the next 5-10 years many games will be streamed and will also be produced in the cloud,” Guillemot told the Financial Times. “That’s what pushed us to move forward with the deal [con Microsoft]”.