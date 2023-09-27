In a new interview with the Financial Times, the CEO of Ubisoft Yves Guillemot revealed his beliefs on the cloud gaming. Guillemot says the transition to streaming “will take time. But when will take offit will happen very quickly.” Guillemot later said that this belief is why Ubisoft agreed to a recent deal with Microsoft for Activision’s streaming rights.
“We firmly believe that in the next 5-10 years many games will be streamed and will also be produced in the cloud,” Guillemot told the Financial Times. “That’s what pushed us to move forward with the deal [con Microsoft]”.
Ubisoft’s opinions and Microsoft’s agreements
In August, Microsoft and Ubisoft announced a partnership agreement which would give the French company the streaming rights to all new and existing Activision games, including the Call of Duty series.
For get the purchase of Activision Blizzard approved, Microsoft has made a number of concessions, such as deals to make the Call of Duty franchise available on competing platforms, including PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. While the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority was pleased with Microsoft’s moves regarding Call of Duty, the CMA still had concerns regarding cloud gaming. Microsoft’s deal with Ubisoft was intended to allay those concerns and appears to have helped the deal overcome some of the remaining hurdles.
