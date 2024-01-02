What was believed to be a fireworks show to ring in the New Year turned into a tragedy. when the vehicle in which a 21-year-old young man was transporting several items containing gunpowder caught fire.

Apparently, the affected person was returning with his friend from Germany to Nieuwleusen, a city in the Dutch province of Overijssel, with a shipment of the fireworks to celebrate New Year's Eve with your family and loved ones, when the alarming incident occurred.

In the middle of the road, The two passengers left the vehicle in terror when it seemed to explode amidst flares and bright gunpowder lights, which later ended up completely burning it down.

According to local media, The passengers carried 75 kilos of fireworks that suddenly turned on due to the imprudence of one of them, since It occurred to him to light a cigarette inside the transport.

When he had a few kilometers left to go home, the driver, identified as Gerben, wanted to satisfy his desire to smoke by lighting the tobacco, sucking on it and then throwing it out the window. However, He never thought that this action would lead to the end of both his fireworks and his black Volvo V70.

According to the newspaper 'El Clarín', the wind played a trick on the Dutchman, who when he threw the cigarette out the window did not end up on the road. but again inside the car.

Apparently, he had such bad luck that the strong breeze redirected the lit tobacco to the back of the car where the fireworks were located, causing them to ignite and begin to explode inside the car.

Through Twitter, the video was broadcast where the subsequent moment was recorded, in which the car is engulfed in flames, while the occupants and the authorities watch it burn.

“It's a shame my car and the fireworks are gone.”Gerben told Hart van Nederland, adding that he does not expect to receive any insurance payment to replace his transportation.

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

