Many parents usually name their children after themselves or their grandparents, so that it passes from generation to generation and in some way, leave a legacy. In recent days, it went viral, a boy’s decision, since revealed why his grandfather’s name was removed.

The young man’s nostalgic confession made many feel identified, but there was something else, he was afraid that his grandfather would judge him for his sexual orientation, So she defines herself as a woman.

It was through the Seatbelt Psychic program, where the story was released that left Internet users with feelings on the surface, since the young man was able to communicate spiritually with his grandfather, thanks to a medium.

During the trending videos starring the medium Thomas John Flanagan, he often connects with the souls of the people who died, relatives of the passengers.

This time, the taxi driver, while driving, spoke to the person who identifies as a woman, who felt the presence of an elderly person, she pointed out that it was her grandfather, who had the same name as her, but decided to take off his name because: “they wanted me to be a carbon copy of who he was”.

She expressed that it was difficult to be transgendersince her grandfather was a pastor, and she was afraid of being rejected, likewise, because when she was a man, she had his name, but she ended up changing it under pressure.

Presumably, when her grandfather heard her, she mentioned: “He accepts you for who you are now, it’s okay that you changed your name, he’s telling me that he loved you.”