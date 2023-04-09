State of Mexico.- During the day of Saturday of Glory, 4 people lost their lives drowned in different events in the State of Mexico.

A young man barely 17 years old died drowned in the town of San Martín Toltepec, municipality of Toluca. The teen attempted to swim in the body of water known as La Providencia around noon. Acquaintances and neighbors of the area they tried to save him while the emergency forces went to the scene, but, his effort was in vain. The young man died and his relatives were notified to come to recognize his body.

In case of another teenager deceased this Glory Saturday was reported in Chapa de Mota. The young man of barely 16 years old, died when he submerged in the area known as Danxho. Civil Protection confirmed the death to his relatives.

In turn, at the Tepetitlán dam in San Felipe del Progreso, a person who entered a pond with a group of friends he died when he couldn't get out of the same. According to local media, the body had to be rescued by divers.