An accident that left a judge injured occurred in the athletics of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

At the event, which is taking place after its postponement from 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic coronavirusAthletes from 45 countries compete in 61 sports take part.

What happened

“One of the sports that attracts the most attention at the Games is athletics, and this Monday an image was produced that is rarely seen at a professional level. This took place in the hammer throw modality. Ali Zankawi, representative of Kuwait, was going for his third attempt but the object did not come out of his hands well directed, and it was on the verge of causing a disgrace,” says El Confidencial.

And he adds: “Ali Zankawi made the characteristic turns before releasing the hammer but it went in another direction, flying to the right side inside the cage with the bad luck of hitting one of the judges, Huang Qinhu, 62 years old.”

The newspaper commented that the blow caused severe bleeding in his leg, “so he quickly had to be helped by several teammates and the Kuwaiti competitor himself. After being taken to the hospital, he was diagnosed with an “open fracture of the tibia and fibula in his right leg” when he was hit by the hammer, which has a weight of 7.26 kilograms.

Ali Zankawi finished in eighth place in the competition with a mark of 67.57 meters in the second of his attempts.

Once the test was over, the athlete went to the hospital to apologize to the judge. “I raised my head and discovered that the hammer had bounced from the ground onto the judge’s leg, so I quickly ran to him and tried to help him, especially as he was in a state of shock and writhing in pain. “After I got to him, I discovered a hole in his pants and I saw blood coming out of his leg, and I knew it was broken,” the athlete said.

“I covered him tightly with my hands to stop the bleeding until the ambulance arrived, so I helped them by placing him on an ambulance stretcher to transport him to the hospital. Thank God, the hammer fell to the ground before hitting his leg,” he said.

