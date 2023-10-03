SAW has released the second part of Sonic Superstars: Fang’s Big Break, digital comic dedicated to the antagonist of the new chapter. It will be possible to read the new pages of the comic for free via social channels dedicated to the famous blue hedgehog. You can find further details in the press release at the end of the article.

I remind you that Sonic Superstars it will be available starting next year October 17 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Sonic Superstars: Fang's Big Break takes inspiration from the story of Sonic Superstars and the recent animated video Trio of Trouble, once again introducing Fang and his early adventures in the Northstar Islands. In this update, Fang begins a new hunt for the island's inhabitants and encounters an unexpected challenge along the way. To find out more, check out Sonic's social media! It will be possible to pre-order the standard, physical and digital editions, or the Digital Deluxe Edition of Sonic Superstars, before launching on sonicsuperstars.com, to get the exclusive LEGO Eggman appearance. Plus, sign up for our newsletter by January 31, 2024 and get a redesigned classic look of Amy Rose in Sonic Superstars upon the game's release on October 17.

Source: SAW