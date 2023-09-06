“Driving is anticipating,” your driving instructor probably said regularly. Now he or she probably wasn’t specifically talking about Mustangs losing control, but the wise advice is still applicable. In any case, the driver of the McLaren below has taken the advice to heart and manages to save his car from a wagging Ford Mustang.

The Mustang throttles more than its rear tires can handle. The rear breaks out causing the car to shoot to the left, right where the McLaren is driving. The driver of the supercar reacts quickly and swerves to the left. Luckily no one drives there. The Mustang driver has just enough room to regain control.