With Nintendo Live taking place now in Seattle, many people are having gaming sessions with the highly anticipated “Super Mario Bros. Wonder“, which will be released next month on October 20, 2023. A particularly prominent assistant turned out to be the Head of Xbox, Phil Spencerwho had very positive praise for the latest star title of Nintendosaying that he “had a lot of fun” playing “Super Mario Bros. Wonder“.

The message is accompanied by a cute photo showing Phil against the impressive background set of “Super Mario Bros. Wonder“. Check it out:

Had a great time visiting #PAXWest2023 Today with my family. Fun to get to walk the floor and just play games. Had a blast playing 4 player #SuperMarioWonder at Nintendo Live, thank you to @NintendoAmerica for letting everyone play. pic.twitter.com/z5qXSGmy8l — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 3, 2023

“I had an amazing time visiting #PAXWest2023 today with my family. It was fun to walk around the floor and just play video games. I had a lot of fun playing #SuperMarioWonder’s four player mode on Nintendo Live, thanks to @NintendoAmerica for letting everyone play.” –Phil Spencer

Nintendo and Xbox They have maintained a particularly friendly relationship in recent years, with titles such as “Ori and the Blind Forest” and “Banjo-Kazooie“arriving at the switches and being highly appreciated by the fans.

In addition, if the acquisition agreement Microsoft with Activision-Blizzard takes place (and at this point seems very likely), then fans of Nintendo they can expect at least a decade of games from “call of duty” as a result of a legally binding agreement between Microsoft and Nintendo.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: This type of situation was very surprising in the nineties, but now it is common for managers of a brand to try and praise what the competition is doing, which seems to me to be very healthy.