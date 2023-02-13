Two snakes, 32 and 25 kilograms, ended the tranquility of a house. The giant animals entered the residence through the roof, but at first the noises did not deserve attention, they were only alerted the next day.

I imagined something else, like a monkey

The young lady from Malaysia sleeping in the room noticed quite a bit of sand on her bed and veils during Sunday. In addition, he saw a crack that appeared timidly in the ceiling. Since she didn’t understand what was happening, she cleaned the clothes that had gotten dirty.

“After that, my daughter sat in my room in the afternoon. She was not in her room because she had washed all the veils. She said: ‘She’s fine. I’ll change them on Monday. Where are the shops open today?’” Som Mohamad Salleh told the local newspaper ‘Malasya Gazette’.

While they were chatting in the other room, a large part of the ceiling collapsed. Frightened by the doubt of what it was, they saw how a pair of coiled snakes -in what seemed to be mating- were hidden in a part of the structure. The emergency services tried to pick them up, but one of them fled to the neighboring house.

“I imagined something else, like a monkey because the house next door has various vegetation. There are always various sounds at night, but a snake on the roof never occurred to me,” added the woman.

As soon as they got one of the reptiles down and controlled it on the ground, they went after the other to prevent further damage. According to the authorities’ report, they are classified as pythons, one was five meters long and the other reached four meters long. Both were released in a safe place.

“Good luck is that he didn’t collapse last night (when his daughter was sleeping). That means that Allah (god) wants to protect us again,” Salleh concluded.

Python ate missing woman alive



Concern in Malaysia and other Asian countries about pythons is growing. A couple of months ago, a woman in Indonesia was found dead inside the stomach of a twenty-foot-long python.

Jahrah, as the victim was identified, decided to visit one of the nearby forests of the small town to carry out what several witnesses told the ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper, a habitual activity for her: extract rubber from the ficus elastica trees that grow in area.

Days after being reported missing, authorities found the reptile with a huge bulge in its stomach.

“Residents killed the snake and dissected its stomach contents. They were all amazed. It turned out that the woman we were looking for was in the snake’s stomach,” said Anto, head of the local village where Jahrah lived.

These types of attacks are not common. According to experts told the ‘National Geographic’ portal, they could be threatened in their natural habitat by hunting for prey that serves as food.

“The larger ones love to crawl and climb, and they get a lot of food in the forests and trees,” said Max Nickerson of the Florida Museum of Natural History.

