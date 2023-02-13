There Season 3 Of The Mandalorian is fast approaching and Disney has seen fit to revive the enthusiasm for the television series with a new one teaser trailerstransmitted during the Super Bowl 2023 and titled, not surprisingly, “Ready”.

After the record views of the January trailer, The Mandalorian returns to show itself in video and it does so with a highly spectacular montage, in which Mando, little Grogu, Greef Karga and the members of Bo-Katan Kryze’s team are shown, as well as what appears to be a group of Jedi.

In short, after the exciting events narrated during Season 2 of The Mandalorian (here the review of the last episode) and The Book of Boba Fett, the dynamic duo will reunite to face new adventures together and go where no man has ever gone before . Ah, no, that was Star Trek.

“The Mandalorian’s journey through the Star Wars universe continues,” reads an official synopsis for Season 3. “Formerly a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu, but in the meantime, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy out of its darkest age.”

“The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies but also make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their adventure together.”