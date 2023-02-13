Colombia.- Through social networks the video of an alleged infidelity captured in a hotel in Colombia.

The woman discovered her husband in a hotel with his alleged loverand reacted violently by hitting not only the man, but the other woman.

“Giovanni, was that your confusion?”, the woman asks her husband while hitting him and was recorded.

Apparently, the woman suspected that they were being unfaithfulso she decided to follow him accompanied by other people to a hotel.

As soon as the couple left the hotel roomthe wife faced her husband and hit the other woman, who had to be defended by the man.

Users of social networks shared the video and took it humorously for the phrase “confusion”.

“After seven days they get back together and she apologizes for being so jealous,” commented one user.