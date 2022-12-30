The respect the house rules is something that many family mothers have as a priority to maintain order in the lives of their childrenHowever, sometimes their “offspring” grow up and begin to experiment, causing displeasure in their parents.

This is just what one felt mother, who she reacted angrilyafter her daughter revealed that she got a tattoo permanent, even knowing that this was not allowed if he wanted to live under the same roof.

The story was shared by the TikTok user Nidi Álvarez (@nidi.alcarez), who dedicated himself to capturing his mother’s reaction when revealing what he had done with his body, by placing a tattoo in the rib region.

Though in the series of TikTok posts, the youngster tried to muffle the news by trying to convince her mom that getting tattoos, piercings, and other body modifications wasn’t all bad. The news that she got a tattoo was not taken with a good face and instead she decided to throw it out of the house.

“Here you are not going to do what you want. Go where you can do what you want. A house where you do what you want… Jump or I’ll kick you out!”the mother shouted at her daughter, who was shocked by her parent’s response.

In other posts, the young woman explained that although the tattoo she got is temporary, her mother’s reaction was completely authentic, since what she was looking for was to prank her mother, who did not think she would react so drastically.

As expected, the publication generated divided opinions among netizens, since while many supported the mother’s position of having rules at home, many netizens considered the measures outdated.