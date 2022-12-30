Friday, December 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Presidents, Volume 5 | Risto Ryti was in the Yrjönkatu swimming hall when the men of the state police arrived – Such was the harsh life of a war criminal in prison

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2022
in World Europe
0

Monthly supplement|Presidents, Volume 5

Risto Ryti was a talented student and career rocket who, as president, had to take Finland into the continuation war. After the war, he was sentenced to prison as a war criminal. What was life like in prison?

Risto Ryti, 56, is, as usual, bathing in the Yrjönkatu swimming hall, where he has a nickname lodge, when the men of the state police come. The matter is relaxed so much that Ryti is allowed to go home first to pick up clothes and eat dinner for the last time.

But under the watchful eye of Valpo’s men.

#Presidents #Volume #Risto #Ryti #Yrjönkatu #swimming #hall #men #state #police #arrived #harsh #life #war #criminal #prison

See also  Criminal suspicions | A 91-year-old was arrested, suspected of murder in Hyvinkää
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Named one of the conditions for sex with pleasure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result