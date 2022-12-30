Presidents, Volume 5 | Risto Ryti was in the Yrjönkatu swimming hall when the men of the state police arrived – Such was the harsh life of a war criminal in prison

Risto Ryti was a talented student and career rocket who, as president, had to take Finland into the continuation war. After the war, he was sentenced to prison as a war criminal. What was life like in prison?

Risto Ryti, 56, is, as usual, bathing in the Yrjönkatu swimming hall, where he has a nickname lodge, when the men of the state police come. The matter is relaxed so much that Ryti is allowed to go home first to pick up clothes and eat dinner for the last time.

But under the watchful eye of Valpo’s men.