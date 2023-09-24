Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk ordered both teams to return to the locker rooms, after fireworks were thrown onto the field by fans of the home team, according to Agence France-Presse.

The referee stopped the match for the first time before the end of the first half for the same reason, and before that the match was stopped for a short period after a cup was thrown on the field.

Riots also broke out outside the stadium, forcing the police to intervene, according to local press reports.

The main entrance gate to the Johan Cruyff Stadium was destroyed, according to photos published on social media.

Feyenoord was leading Ajax Amsterdam 3-0 when the match was stopped.

Ajax is currently going through a sporting crisis, and before the match against Feyenoord, the most decorated club in the Netherlands had only 5 points from 4 matches and was ranked 13th, while Feyenoord had 11 points from 5 matches and was ranked fourth in the standings.

Eindhoven leads the league with a full score after 5 stages.