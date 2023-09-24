In the second round of the Saudi Champions Cup, Ohod meets the challenger Al Nassr of CR7. Both teams are eager to score crucial points in this high-level tournament in Saudi Arabia. Intensity and skill will be on display as they seek victory in this exciting encounter in Saudi football.
In which stadium is Ohod vs Al-Nassr played?
City: Medina
Stadium: Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
Date: Monday, September 25
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Ohod vs Al Nassr on television in Spain?
How can you watch Ohod vs Al Nassr on television in Argentina?
How can you watch Ohod vs Al Nassr on television in Mexico?
How can you watch Ohod vs Al Nassr on television in Colombia?
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Batin
|
3-1D
|
First Saudi Arabia
|
Al Bukayriyah
|
1-0 D
|
First Saudi Arabia
|
Al Orubah
|
1-2D
|
First Saudi Arabia
|
Al Najma
|
3-0 D
|
First Saudi Arabia
|
Al Faisaly
|
0-2D
|
First Saudi Arabia
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Ahli
|
4-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Persepolis
|
0-2V
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al Raed
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Hazem
|
1-5V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Shabab
|
4-0V
|
Saudi League
For this match, the Ohod coach will not have any casualties to face this Saudi Champions Cup match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.
On the other hand, the team coached by the Portuguese coach of Al Nassr, Luís Castro, will not have any injured or suspended players to play this round against Ohod. You will have all your players available.
Ohod: Al Basisi, Ramalho, Hawsawi, Tawkara, Darwish, Boudebouz, Meza, Colli, Kamal, Aribi, Al Johani
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi; Ghislian Konan, Laporte, Al-Fatil, Al Ghannam; Ghareeb, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Otávio, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo
Ohod 0-3 Al Nassr
