Guadalajara.- The two presentations of the band Coldplay enters Guadalajara continues to give something to talk about, and not only because of the brilliant presentation of the musical group led by Cris Martin at the Akron Stadium, but also because of some marriage proposals and now for a viral scene that led from fright to laughter.

Through TikTok this moment was shared starring a Coldplay fan, named Alejandro, and quickly went viral on social media. In the clip, the protagonist is shown on a giant screen reacting to the image of him. However, due to the emotion he felt, he took his piece of pizza and smashed it against her face.

Those present reacted with shouts and laughter at the peculiar reaction of Alejandro, who then continues to celebrate and dance with emotion at being captured by the cameras of the production. He even takes a big bite of pizza and begins to choke on camera, luckily he didn’t get too far.

The witnesses of the incident went from laughing to screaming and then laughing at the undeniable emotion shown by the protagonist of the video.

“Who would say that you can go viral eating pizza hahaha?” Alejandro shared on TikTok on March 30.

The user, identified as Alejandro Velázquez, published the video of the moment a day after the show.

“For a little and you don’t count it”, “I saw you, I was with my family and you don’t know how you made our afternoon happy, the sun was out, but you gave us (sic) a good vibe”, comment some Internet users who they remembered how Alexander drowned.