US media reported that White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki is preparing to leave her post to join the “MSNBC” television station. about this.

“You won’t get rid of me immediately,” she joked in response to a journalist. “I’m not confirming anything about my tenure or about future projects.”

Psaki was also asked about issues related to professional ethics at a time when she continues to answer all media outlets while negotiations are underway over a future position with a specific media outlet.

“This administration imposes on everyone a strict set of legal and moral duties (…) in terms of terms of negotiation with potential employers (…) I respected (these rules) and tried to go even further,” the spokeswoman explained.

The Axios news website, which was the first to disclose the information, stated that Psaki, 43, was in negotiations with the progressive “MSNBC”, which had previously employed the former spokeswoman for US Vice President Kamala Harris, Simon Sanders.

And “CNN” indicated that the spokeswoman will remain in her position until the famous “White House Correspondents’ Association dinner” on April 30 in Washington.