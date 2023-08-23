At least one woman was taken to hospital, while a large number of people were injured in a stampede incident recorded on Tuesday evening in Isala Perahera, a popular religious destination in Kandy.
The police indicated that 5 small elephants decorated with decorative covers at the religious ceremony became turbulent, prompting those present to jump into a nearby lake to avoid any harm.
Event activities were suspended until the elephants were caught and controlled.
Scenes circulated on social media platforms showed one of the elephants removing the decorative clothes from him and heading towards a street in Kandy, while a number of people chased him.
criticism
- This centuries-old activity has been criticized for treating animals cruelly.
- Animal activists are calling for an end to the use of elephants in celebration.
- In 2019, at least 17 people were injured by an elephant attack during a religious festival in Colombo.
- 3 years ago, a woman was killed when two elephants caused a stampede among the attendees of another festival.
- Official figures indicate that there are about 200 domesticated elephants in Sri Lanka, in addition to about 7,500 wild elephants.
#Video #Elephants #attack #dozens #religious #ceremony
Leave a Reply