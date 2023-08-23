At least one woman was taken to hospital, while a large number of people were injured in a stampede incident recorded on Tuesday evening in Isala Perahera, a popular religious destination in Kandy.

The police indicated that 5 small elephants decorated with decorative covers at the religious ceremony became turbulent, prompting those present to jump into a nearby lake to avoid any harm.

Event activities were suspended until the elephants were caught and controlled.

Scenes circulated on social media platforms showed one of the elephants removing the decorative clothes from him and heading towards a street in Kandy, while a number of people chased him.

