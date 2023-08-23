The inconsistencies between the stories of his suspects in the crime of Vera Schiopu continue: the Ris have found a trace of blood

The mystery behind his death deepens Vera Schiopu, the 25-year-old of Moldovan origins who was found lifeless on Saturday in the house where she lived in the Sferro district, between Ramacca and Paternò, in the province of Catania. The two arrested, the victim’s boyfriend and a friend of the latter, who according to the prosecution staged a suicide, were subjected to guarantee interrogation.

A dramatic story that it will require long and careful investigations to get to the truth.

It all happened on Saturday, when Gheorghe Ciprian Apetrei And Costel Balantwo Romanians aged 33 and 31, warned the authorities of the discovery of the lifeless body of Vera Schiopu, a 25-year-old Moldovan, girlfriend of Apetrei.

The two provided the investigators with the same version, stating that they had found the 25-year-old hanged and already lifeless.

However, immediately, the investigators noticed some inconsistencies between the statements of the two men and the actual surveys carried out on the spot.

This prompted the prosecution to register both in the register of suspects for the crime of murder. Theirs, according to the investigators, would have been a attempt to stage a suicide.

Vera Schiopu: the two suspects questioned

During the guarantee interrogation, Apetrei exercised the right not to answer. Balan instead, he told in detail, again, his version.

He explained that he is the owner of that land where Vera and Gheorghe lived. She had agreed to let them live there in exchange for a guard of the estate, often a target of thieves in the past. Of that day, the subject said:

I heard my friend screaming, I ran to the cottage and found the woman’s body and he was in despair… I tried to calm him down while I called an ambulance for help…

He then added that he did not know what happened and that the cameras installed on site can prove it. As well as the testimonies of some friends, with whom he claimed to be in the moments of the facts.

In the meantime, the scientific section of the Carabinieri has found some traces of bloodwhich might just belong to Vera.

The autopsy, which will be carried out tomorrow, will clarify whether there are signs of any type of trauma on Vera’s body.