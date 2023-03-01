On February 19, the Spanish Civil Guard arrested a 49-year-old man in Valladolid, who was driving a vehicle that was traveling without the front wheel and without one of the rear tires in a reckless mannerhitting the right guardrail repeatedly and zigzagging from one side of the road to the other.

The man circled for several kilometers in this way at kilometer 126 of the A-62 in the direction of Burgos. The events occurred at dawn, when a Civil Guard patrol detected a vehicle that produced sparks against the asphalt.

According to the media ‘Cope’, several patrols tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored the warning signals from the agents, both light and loudspeaker. However, he definitely collided against the right guardrail.

At that moment, the civil guards saw through the glass, since it seemed that he was unconscious with his hands on his chest after the impact. Also, since the car doors were locked, they tried to break the window to open the vehicle. But at that moment, the driver regained consciousness and began violently and aggressively pulling on the door, Going so far as to kick and punch the civil guards so they would not take him out of the vehicle.

The civil guards managed to get him out of the car and lay him on the ground. In this position he began to bump his head against the asphalt, for which the agents suspected that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The driver refused to carry out the legally established detection tests for alcohol, drugs and narcotics.

To take him to the police station, they decided to call a vehicle with a partition, but when they tried to get him into the car, the man began to kick the police vehicle, causing damage to it and to himself. Because of that, they called an ambulance to administer tranquilizers intramuscularly.

Given this behavior, they decided to immobilize him on an adapted stretcher to be able to transfer him to the Río Carrión hospital in the capital of Palencia. After being brought before the court the owner of number 4 of Palencia, decreed his release last Monday.

